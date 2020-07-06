App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 10:59 PM IST

NBCC Q4 net profit down 41% at Rs 83.77 crore

State-owned NBCC Ltd on Monday reported a 41 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 83.77 crore for the quarter ended March. Its net profit stood at Rs 142.45 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income also fell to Rs 2,651.43 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 3,194.06 crore in the year-ago period.

For financial year 2019-20, net profit dipped to Rs 99.86 crore from Rs 391.63 crore in 2018-19.

Total income declined to Rs 8,292.99 crore in FY20 from Rs 10,149.6 crore in FY19.
