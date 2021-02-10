MARKET NEWS

NBCC Q3 profit surge 75% to Rs 97 crore

The firm's net profit was Rs 55.54 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
February 10, 2021 / 09:31 PM IST
 
 
State-owned NBCC Ltd on Wednesday reported a 75 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 96.98 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The total income rose to Rs 2,149.17 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,979.36 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
TAGS: #Business #NBCC Ltd #Results
first published: Feb 10, 2021 09:31 pm

