NBCC Q3 net profit down 41% at Rs 49.53cr

State-owned NBCC Ltd on Wednesday reported a 41 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 49.53 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 83.64 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income declined to Rs 1,979.36 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal from Rs 2,488.17 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The state-owned company had in December got approval from financial creditors to takeover debt-laden Jaypee Infratech Ltd, rekindling hopes of home buyers finally getting promised flats over the next four years.