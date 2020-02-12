App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

NBCC Q3 net profit down 41% at Rs 49.53cr

The company's net profit stood at Rs 83.64 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned NBCC Ltd on Wednesday reported a 41 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 49.53 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 83.64 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income declined to Rs 1,979.36 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal from Rs 2,488.17 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Close
The state-owned company had in December got approval from financial creditors to takeover debt-laden Jaypee Infratech Ltd, rekindling hopes of home buyers finally getting promised flats over the next four years.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #Business #NBCC Ltd #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.