NBCC Q2 consolidated net profit rises 34% to Rs 98 crore

On a sequential basis, the company swung back to profit after reporting a loss of Rs 4.8 crore in the previous quarter (Q1FY23).

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd reported a 34 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 98 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The public sector undertaking (PSU) had reported a profit of Rs 74 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, the company swung back to profit after reporting a loss of Rs 4.8 crore in the previous quarter (Q1FY23).

Moreover, the income from operations increased 8 percent to Rs 2,013 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 1,857 crore logged in the same quarter last fiscal.

NBCC stated that it has secured total business of Rs 333 crore in October as against Rs 162 crore in September.

The PSU's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 74 percent to Rs 88 crore as against Rs 50.8 crore in September 2021, while its margin increased 170 basis points to 4.4 percent.

Segment-wise, NBCC's project management consultant (PMC) services saw a growth of 7 percent in revenue at Rs 1,821 crore against Rs 1,706 crore logged in the year-ago period.

The real-estate services' revenue increased 237 percent to Rs 64 crore in the September quarter as compared to Rs 19 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Further, NBCC's EPC revenue fell 3 percent to Rs 128 crore against Rs 132 crore.

Meanwhile, shares of NBCC on Monday (November 14) ended 1.44 percent lower at Rs 34.30 apiece on BSE against its previous close of Rs 34.80.