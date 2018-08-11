NBCC Q1 net profit up 21 percent at Rs 68 crore

State owned NBCC today posted 21 percent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 67.66 crore for the quarter ended June 30. Its net profit stood at Rs 55.94 crore in the same quarter of 2017-18, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Net sales increased to Rs 1,625.24 crore from Rs 1,260.55 crore in the year ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 1,571.27 crore as against Rs 1,202.39 crore in the said period.

NBCC, which is under the administrative control of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is present in three main segments Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development and EPC Contracting.