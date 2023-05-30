NBCC (India) Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,227.36 crore, up 23.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,227.36 crore in March 2023 up 23.72% from Rs. 1,800.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.38 crore in March 2023 up 366.8% from Rs. 20.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.26 crore in March 2023 up 10.46% from Rs. 122.45 crore in March 2022.

NBCC (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2022.

NBCC (India) shares closed at 42.20 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.69% returns over the last 6 months and 26.54% over the last 12 months.