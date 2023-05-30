English
    NBCC (India) Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,227.36 crore, up 23.72% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NBCC (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,227.36 crore in March 2023 up 23.72% from Rs. 1,800.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.38 crore in March 2023 up 366.8% from Rs. 20.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.26 crore in March 2023 up 10.46% from Rs. 122.45 crore in March 2022.

    NBCC (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2022.

    NBCC (India) shares closed at 42.20 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.69% returns over the last 6 months and 26.54% over the last 12 months.

    NBCC (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,175.881,574.281,800.25
    Other Operating Income51.4712.40--
    Total Income From Operations2,227.361,586.681,800.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----1.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks40.5119.1210.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost70.5163.2662.60
    Depreciation0.830.440.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,026.151,425.991,662.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.3677.8762.73
    Other Income45.0845.8959.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax134.43123.76122.04
    Interest0.000.001.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax134.43123.76120.61
    Exceptional Items-4.77-54.36-99.80
    P/L Before Tax129.6569.4020.81
    Tax33.2820.880.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities96.3848.5220.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period96.3848.5220.65
    Equity Share Capital180.00180.00180.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.540.270.11
    Diluted EPS0.540.270.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.540.270.11
    Diluted EPS0.540.270.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am