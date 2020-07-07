NBCC (India) Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,589.72 crore, down 33.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,589.72 crore in March 2020 down 33.14% from Rs. 2,377.61 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.52 crore in March 2020 down 68.24% from Rs. 152.75 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.57 crore in March 2020 down 71.34% from Rs. 225.28 crore in March 2019.

NBCC (India) EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2019.

NBCC (India) shares closed at 25.25 on July 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.49% returns over the last 6 months and -53.28% over the last 12 months.