NBCC (India) Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,365.81 crore, up 46.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NBCC (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,365.81 crore in June 2022 up 46.11% from Rs. 934.81 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.20 crore in June 2022 down 148.5% from Rs. 27.22 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.44 crore in June 2022 up 143.04% from Rs. 39.27 crore in June 2021.
NBCC (India) shares closed at 33.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.42% returns over the last 6 months and -28.28% over the last 12 months.
|
|NBCC (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,359.22
|1,800.25
|934.81
|Other Operating Income
|6.59
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,365.81
|1,800.25
|934.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.02
|1.02
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|19.39
|10.51
|4.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|59.18
|62.60
|56.43
|Depreciation
|0.40
|0.41
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,238.65
|1,662.98
|871.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.17
|62.73
|1.96
|Other Income
|46.88
|59.31
|36.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|95.04
|122.04
|38.83
|Interest
|1.43
|1.43
|1.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|93.61
|120.61
|37.43
|Exceptional Items
|-110.50
|-99.80
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.89
|20.81
|37.43
|Tax
|-3.69
|0.17
|10.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.20
|20.65
|27.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.20
|20.65
|27.22
|Equity Share Capital
|180.00
|180.00
|180.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.11
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.11
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.11
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.11
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited