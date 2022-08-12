NBCC (India) Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,365.81 crore, up 46.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,365.81 crore in June 2022 up 46.11% from Rs. 934.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.20 crore in June 2022 down 148.5% from Rs. 27.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.44 crore in June 2022 up 143.04% from Rs. 39.27 crore in June 2021.

NBCC (India) shares closed at 33.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.42% returns over the last 6 months and -28.28% over the last 12 months.