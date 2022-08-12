 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NBCC (India) Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,365.81 crore, up 46.11% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NBCC (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,365.81 crore in June 2022 up 46.11% from Rs. 934.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.20 crore in June 2022 down 148.5% from Rs. 27.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.44 crore in June 2022 up 143.04% from Rs. 39.27 crore in June 2021.

NBCC (India) shares closed at 33.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.42% returns over the last 6 months and -28.28% over the last 12 months.

NBCC (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,359.22 1,800.25 934.81
Other Operating Income 6.59 -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,365.81 1,800.25 934.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.02 1.02 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.39 10.51 4.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 59.18 62.60 56.43
Depreciation 0.40 0.41 0.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,238.65 1,662.98 871.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.17 62.73 1.96
Other Income 46.88 59.31 36.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.04 122.04 38.83
Interest 1.43 1.43 1.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 93.61 120.61 37.43
Exceptional Items -110.50 -99.80 --
P/L Before Tax -16.89 20.81 37.43
Tax -3.69 0.17 10.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.20 20.65 27.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.20 20.65 27.22
Equity Share Capital 180.00 180.00 180.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.11 0.15
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.11 0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.11 0.15
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.11 0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
