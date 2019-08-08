NBCC (India) Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,256.60 crore, down 23.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,256.60 crore in June 2019 down 23.07% from Rs. 1,633.48 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.30 crore in June 2019 down 62.61% from Rs. 67.66 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.53 crore in June 2019 down 60.77% from Rs. 100.77 crore in June 2018.

NBCC (India) EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2018.

NBCC (India) shares closed at 38.00 on August 07, 2019 (NSE)