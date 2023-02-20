 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NBCC (India) Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,586.68 crore, up 5.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NBCC (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,586.68 crore in December 2022 up 5.17% from Rs. 1,508.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.52 crore in December 2022 down 30.03% from Rs. 69.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.20 crore in December 2022 up 29.88% from Rs. 95.63 crore in December 2021.

NBCC (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,574.28 1,542.45 1,508.65
Other Operating Income 12.40 14.00 --
Total Income From Operations 1,586.68 1,556.46 1,508.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.12 29.85 20.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 63.26 63.56 59.46
Depreciation 0.44 0.43 0.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,425.99 1,378.88 1,372.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.87 83.73 55.46
Other Income 45.89 46.42 39.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.76 130.15 95.19
Interest 0.00 0.01 1.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 123.76 130.14 93.78
Exceptional Items -54.36 -0.02 --
P/L Before Tax 69.40 130.12 93.78
Tax 20.88 30.68 24.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.52 99.44 69.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.52 99.44 69.35
Equity Share Capital 180.00 180.00 180.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 0.55 0.39
Diluted EPS 0.27 0.55 0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 0.55 0.39
Diluted EPS 0.27 0.55 0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited