NBCC (India) Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,586.68 crore, up 5.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,586.68 crore in December 2022 up 5.17% from Rs. 1,508.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.52 crore in December 2022 down 30.03% from Rs. 69.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.20 crore in December 2022 up 29.88% from Rs. 95.63 crore in December 2021.