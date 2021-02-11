NBCC (India) Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,508.37 crore, up 19.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,508.37 crore in December 2020 up 19.19% from Rs. 1,265.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.89 crore in December 2020 up 134.13% from Rs. 34.97 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.91 crore in December 2020 up 68.92% from Rs. 51.45 crore in December 2019.

NBCC (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2019.

NBCC (India) shares closed at 32.55 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.60% returns over the last 6 months and 4.16% over the last 12 months.