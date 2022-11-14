 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NBCC (India) Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,029.70 crore, up 6.12% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NBCC (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,029.70 crore in September 2022 up 6.12% from Rs. 1,912.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.46 crore in September 2022 up 32.51% from Rs. 72.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.56 crore in September 2022 up 32.26% from Rs. 100.23 crore in September 2021.

NBCC (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2021.

NBCC (India) shares closed at 34.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.50% returns over the last 6 months and -27.35% over the last 12 months.

NBCC (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,013.08 1,786.72 1,912.58
Other Operating Income 16.63 12.27 --
Total Income From Operations 2,029.70 1,799.00 1,912.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.02 26.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 29.85 19.39 1.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 82.53 77.43 75.18
Depreciation 1.19 1.17 1.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,828.96 1,649.78 1,758.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.18 51.20 50.73
Other Income 44.19 54.24 48.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 131.37 105.44 99.07
Interest 0.02 1.44 1.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 131.35 104.00 97.65
Exceptional Items -0.02 -110.50 --
P/L Before Tax 131.33 -6.50 97.65
Tax 33.65 -0.71 23.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 97.69 -5.79 74.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 97.69 -5.79 74.57
Minority Interest -2.27 -1.44 -2.63
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.04 0.94 0.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 95.46 -6.29 72.04
Equity Share Capital 180.00 180.00 180.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 -0.03 0.40
Diluted EPS 0.53 -0.03 0.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 -0.03 0.40
Diluted EPS 0.53 -0.03 0.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm