    NBCC (India) Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,029.70 crore, up 6.12% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NBCC (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,029.70 crore in September 2022 up 6.12% from Rs. 1,912.58 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.46 crore in September 2022 up 32.51% from Rs. 72.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.56 crore in September 2022 up 32.26% from Rs. 100.23 crore in September 2021.

    NBCC (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2021.

    NBCC (India) shares closed at 34.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.50% returns over the last 6 months and -27.35% over the last 12 months.

    NBCC (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,013.081,786.721,912.58
    Other Operating Income16.6312.27--
    Total Income From Operations2,029.701,799.001,912.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.0226.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.8519.391.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost82.5377.4375.18
    Depreciation1.191.171.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,828.961,649.781,758.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.1851.2050.73
    Other Income44.1954.2448.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.37105.4499.07
    Interest0.021.441.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax131.35104.0097.65
    Exceptional Items-0.02-110.50--
    P/L Before Tax131.33-6.5097.65
    Tax33.65-0.7123.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities97.69-5.7974.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period97.69-5.7974.57
    Minority Interest-2.27-1.44-2.63
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.040.940.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates95.46-6.2972.04
    Equity Share Capital180.00180.00180.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.53-0.030.40
    Diluted EPS0.53-0.030.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.53-0.030.40
    Diluted EPS0.53-0.030.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #NBCC (India) #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm