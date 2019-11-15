NBCC (India) Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,665.57 crore, up 18.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,665.57 crore in September 2019 up 18.47% from Rs. 1,405.88 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 99.19 crore in September 2019 down 230.09% from Rs. 76.25 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.42 crore in September 2019 down 49.15% from Rs. 105.05 crore in September 2018.

NBCC (India) shares closed at 37.30 on November 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.73% returns over the last 6 months and -43.10% over the last 12 months.