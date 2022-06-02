 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NBCC (India) Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,441.04 crore, down 8.49% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NBCC (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,441.04 crore in March 2022 down 8.49% from Rs. 2,667.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.39 crore in March 2022 down 55.56% from Rs. 79.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.37 crore in March 2022 up 11.22% from Rs. 115.42 crore in March 2021.

NBCC (India) EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2021.

NBCC (India) shares closed at 34.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.24% returns over the last 6 months and -27.81% over the last 12 months.

NBCC (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,441.04 2,009.05 2,624.68
Other Operating Income -- -- 42.76
Total Income From Operations 2,441.04 2,009.05 2,667.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.02 0.06 0.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.51 20.95 9.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 83.37 78.06 71.51
Depreciation 1.16 1.20 1.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 15.25
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,273.16 1,837.22 2,494.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.82 71.56 74.93
Other Income 55.40 47.26 39.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.21 118.82 114.30
Interest 1.43 1.42 2.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 125.78 117.40 111.78
Exceptional Items -72.95 -- --
P/L Before Tax 52.83 117.40 111.78
Tax 11.64 30.33 28.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.19 87.07 83.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.19 87.07 83.66
Minority Interest -5.72 -3.99 -3.67
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.09 -0.04 -0.36
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.39 83.04 79.64
Equity Share Capital 180.00 180.00 180.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.46 0.44
Diluted EPS 0.20 0.46 0.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.46 0.44
Diluted EPS 0.20 0.46 0.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Jun 2, 2022
