NBCC (India) Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,137.69 crore, up 23.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,137.69 crore in March 2019 up 23.25% from Rs. 2,545.82 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.46 crore in March 2019 down 5.29% from Rs. 150.42 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.69 crore in March 2019 down 12.38% from Rs. 243.87 crore in March 2018.

NBCC (India) EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2018.

NBCC (India) shares closed at 62.65 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.12% returns over the last 6 months and -33.98% over the last 12 months.