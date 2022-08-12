NBCC (India) Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,799.00 crore, up 29.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NBCC (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,799.00 crore in June 2022 up 29.72% from Rs. 1,386.78 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2022 down 117.58% from Rs. 35.80 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.61 crore in June 2022 up 103.92% from Rs. 52.28 crore in June 2021.
NBCC (India) shares closed at 33.35 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.34% returns over the last 6 months and -28.20% over the last 12 months.
|
|NBCC (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,786.72
|2,441.04
|1,386.78
|Other Operating Income
|12.27
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,799.00
|2,441.04
|1,386.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.02
|1.02
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|19.39
|10.51
|4.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|77.43
|83.37
|73.45
|Depreciation
|1.17
|1.16
|1.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,649.78
|2,273.16
|1,299.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|51.20
|71.82
|8.28
|Other Income
|54.24
|55.40
|42.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|105.44
|127.21
|51.23
|Interest
|1.44
|1.43
|1.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|104.00
|125.78
|49.83
|Exceptional Items
|-110.50
|-72.95
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.50
|52.83
|49.83
|Tax
|-0.71
|11.64
|12.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.79
|41.19
|37.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.79
|41.19
|37.02
|Minority Interest
|-1.44
|-5.72
|-1.27
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.94
|-0.09
|0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.29
|35.39
|35.80
|Equity Share Capital
|180.00
|180.00
|180.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.20
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.20
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.20
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.20
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited