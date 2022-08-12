 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NBCC (India) Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,799.00 crore, up 29.72% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NBCC (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,799.00 crore in June 2022 up 29.72% from Rs. 1,386.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2022 down 117.58% from Rs. 35.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.61 crore in June 2022 up 103.92% from Rs. 52.28 crore in June 2021.

NBCC (India) shares closed at 33.35 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.34% returns over the last 6 months and -28.20% over the last 12 months.

NBCC (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,786.72 2,441.04 1,386.78
Other Operating Income 12.27 -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,799.00 2,441.04 1,386.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.02 1.02 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.39 10.51 4.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 77.43 83.37 73.45
Depreciation 1.17 1.16 1.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,649.78 2,273.16 1,299.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.20 71.82 8.28
Other Income 54.24 55.40 42.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.44 127.21 51.23
Interest 1.44 1.43 1.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 104.00 125.78 49.83
Exceptional Items -110.50 -72.95 --
P/L Before Tax -6.50 52.83 49.83
Tax -0.71 11.64 12.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.79 41.19 37.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.79 41.19 37.02
Minority Interest -1.44 -5.72 -1.27
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.94 -0.09 0.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.29 35.39 35.80
Equity Share Capital 180.00 180.00 180.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.20 0.20
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.20 0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.20 0.20
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.20 0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
