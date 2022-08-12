NBCC (India) Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,799.00 crore, up 29.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,799.00 crore in June 2022 up 29.72% from Rs. 1,386.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2022 down 117.58% from Rs. 35.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.61 crore in June 2022 up 103.92% from Rs. 52.28 crore in June 2021.

NBCC (India) shares closed at 33.35 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.34% returns over the last 6 months and -28.20% over the last 12 months.