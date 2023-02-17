 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NBCC (India) Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,135.78 crore, up 6.31% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NBCC (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,135.78 crore in December 2022 up 6.31% from Rs. 2,009.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.09 crore in December 2022 down 16.8% from Rs. 83.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.65 crore in December 2022 up 25.52% from Rs. 120.02 crore in December 2021.

NBCC (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,116.50 2,013.08 2,009.05
Other Operating Income 19.29 16.63 --
Total Income From Operations 2,135.78 2,029.70 2,009.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.12 29.85 20.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 82.32 82.53 78.06
Depreciation 1.19 1.19 1.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,939.15 1,828.96 1,837.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.00 87.18 71.56
Other Income 55.46 44.19 47.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 149.46 131.37 118.82
Interest 0.01 0.02 1.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 149.45 131.35 117.40
Exceptional Items -54.36 -0.02 --
P/L Before Tax 95.09 131.33 117.40
Tax 23.70 33.65 30.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 71.39 97.69 87.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 71.39 97.69 87.07
Minority Interest -2.40 -2.27 -3.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.10 0.04 -0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 69.09 95.46 83.04
Equity Share Capital 180.00 180.00 180.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.38 0.53 0.46
Diluted EPS 0.38 0.53 0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.38 0.53 0.46
Diluted EPS 0.38 0.53 0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
