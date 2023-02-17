NBCC (India) Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,135.78 crore, up 6.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,135.78 crore in December 2022 up 6.31% from Rs. 2,009.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.09 crore in December 2022 down 16.8% from Rs. 83.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.65 crore in December 2022 up 25.52% from Rs. 120.02 crore in December 2021.