    NBCC (India) Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,135.78 crore, up 6.31% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NBCC (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,135.78 crore in December 2022 up 6.31% from Rs. 2,009.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.09 crore in December 2022 down 16.8% from Rs. 83.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.65 crore in December 2022 up 25.52% from Rs. 120.02 crore in December 2021.

    NBCC (India) EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2021.

    NBCC (India) shares closed at 34.50 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.92% returns over the last 6 months and -19.39% over the last 12 months.

    NBCC (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,116.502,013.082,009.05
    Other Operating Income19.2916.63--
    Total Income From Operations2,135.782,029.702,009.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.1229.8520.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost82.3282.5378.06
    Depreciation1.191.191.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,939.151,828.961,837.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.0087.1871.56
    Other Income55.4644.1947.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax149.46131.37118.82
    Interest0.010.021.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax149.45131.35117.40
    Exceptional Items-54.36-0.02--
    P/L Before Tax95.09131.33117.40
    Tax23.7033.6530.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities71.3997.6987.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period71.3997.6987.07
    Minority Interest-2.40-2.27-3.99
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.100.04-0.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates69.0995.4683.04
    Equity Share Capital180.00180.00180.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.530.46
    Diluted EPS0.380.530.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.530.46
    Diluted EPS0.380.530.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:33 am