NBCC (India) Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,103.61 crore, up 8.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,103.61 crore in December 2020 up 8.99% from Rs. 1,930.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.43 crore in December 2020 up 88.59% from Rs. 49.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.41 crore in December 2020 up 45.45% from Rs. 75.22 crore in December 2019.

NBCC (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2019.

NBCC (India) shares closed at 32.55 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)