Nazara Technologies Q4 PAT seen up 346.9% YoY to Rs. 9.8 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Media sector. The brokerage house expects Nazara Technologies to report net profit at Rs. 9.8 crore down 346.9% YoY (down 46% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 72.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 301.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 68.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 54.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 153 crore.

