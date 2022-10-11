Nazara Technologies Q2 PAT seen up 17.3% YoY to Rs. 11.8 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Media sector. The brokerage house expects Nazara Technologies to report net profit at Rs. 11.8 crore up 17.3% year-on-year (up 3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 75 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 226.8 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 52.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 29.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.