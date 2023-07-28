Nazara Tech Q1 Results: Net profit rises 31% at Rs 21 crore, revenue up 14%

Nazara Technologies reported its Q1 Fy24 earnings

Gaming company Nazara Technologies posted an 31 percent rise in profit after tax at Rs 20.9 for the quarter ended June.

In the corresponding period last year, profit after tax came in at Rs 15.9 crore.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 254.4 crore in the quarter under review, up 13.9 percent from Rs 223.1 crore a year ago.

"Our revenue and EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) growth is expected to accelerate in coming quarters due to seasonality and our decision to defer key esports launches to benefit from upcoming opportunities. Sportskeeda continued to deliver a strong performance with a strong 52 percent growth YoY (year-on-year) in revenues and 55 percent in EBITDA," said Nitish Mittersain, Founder, CEO & Jt MD of Nazara Technologies.

He added that the recent announcements related to skill-based real money gaming business will have minimal impact on their overall financial performance as its contribution is limited to 4.7 percent of the company's revenue and 0.5 percent of their EBITDA in Q1 FY24.

"We continue to build a healthy pipeline of M&A (merger and acquisition) opportunities in various segments that we operate in with a focus on adding gaming IPs (intellectual properties) and strong teams to our platform," he added.