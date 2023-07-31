Nazara Tech gains on 31% surge in Q1 profit, despite GST woes

Company's gambling business involving real money faced regulatory challenges in April after Tamil Nadu decided to prohibit all forms of real-money gaming.

Nazara Technologies Limited shares surged 4 percent to Rs 692 around 9:20am on July 31, despite warnings from the company that the new GST structure might affect the performance of its skill-based real money gaming segment.

The stock had fallen nearly 13 percent after the state levied 28 percent GST on online gaming.

The gaming company's net profit jumped 31 percent to Rs 21 crore in the first quarter of this financial year from Rs 15 crore a year back. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 254.4 crore, up 14 percent, during this period.

The company has said that revenue and EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) growth is expected to accelerate in the coming quarters because of seasonality and its decision to defer key e-sports launches to benefit from upcoming opportunities. Sportskeeda continued to deliver a strong performance with a strong 52 percent on-year growth.

The gaming industry came under pressure after the GST Council decided that online gaming, casinos and horse racing will be taxed at 28 percent. "The Q1 FY24 performance saw an impact due to the same," the company said. "Once implemented, this could potentially impact the performance of our skill-based real money gaming segment."

The company's gambling business involving real money faced regulatory challenges in April after Tamil Nadu decided to prohibit all forms of real-money gaming, including skill-based games like rummy. The state contributed significantly, accounting for 20 percent, to the company's revenue and an active player base during FY2023.

