Nazara Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nazara Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore in September 2022 up 50% from Rs. 4.20 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.60 crore in September 2022 down 84.81% from Rs. 7.90 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.50 crore in September 2022 down 23.66% from Rs. 9.30 crore in September 2021. Nazara shares closed at 687.85 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.31% returns over the last 6 months and -51.86% over the last 12 months.
Nazara Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations6.304.704.20
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.304.704.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.904.805.10
Depreciation0.700.700.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies20.10----
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.403.1011.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.80-3.90-13.30
Other Income10.604.003.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.200.10-10.20
Interest0.10----
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.300.10-10.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-12.300.10-10.20
Tax2.30-0.40-2.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.600.50-7.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.600.50-7.90
Equity Share Capital26.3026.3012.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.230.08-2.60
Diluted EPS-2.230.08-2.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.220.08-2.60
Diluted EPS-2.230.08-2.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 01:33 pm
