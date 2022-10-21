Nazara Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.30 4.70 4.20 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 6.30 4.70 4.20 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.90 4.80 5.10 Depreciation 0.70 0.70 0.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 20.10 -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.40 3.10 11.50 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.80 -3.90 -13.30 Other Income 10.60 4.00 3.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.20 0.10 -10.20 Interest 0.10 -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.30 0.10 -10.20 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -12.30 0.10 -10.20 Tax 2.30 -0.40 -2.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.60 0.50 -7.90 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.60 0.50 -7.90 Equity Share Capital 26.30 26.30 12.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.23 0.08 -2.60 Diluted EPS -2.23 0.08 -2.60 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.22 0.08 -2.60 Diluted EPS -2.23 0.08 -2.60 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited