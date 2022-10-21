Nazara Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y
October 21, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nazara Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore in September 2022 up 50% from Rs. 4.20 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.60 crore in September 2022 down 84.81% from Rs. 7.90 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.50 crore in September 2022 down 23.66% from Rs. 9.30 crore in September 2021.
|Nazara shares closed at 687.85 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.31% returns over the last 6 months and -51.86% over the last 12 months.
|Nazara Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.30
|4.70
|4.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.30
|4.70
|4.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.90
|4.80
|5.10
|Depreciation
|0.70
|0.70
|0.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|20.10
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.40
|3.10
|11.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.80
|-3.90
|-13.30
|Other Income
|10.60
|4.00
|3.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.20
|0.10
|-10.20
|Interest
|0.10
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.30
|0.10
|-10.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.30
|0.10
|-10.20
|Tax
|2.30
|-0.40
|-2.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.60
|0.50
|-7.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.60
|0.50
|-7.90
|Equity Share Capital
|26.30
|26.30
|12.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.23
|0.08
|-2.60
|Diluted EPS
|-2.23
|0.08
|-2.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.22
|0.08
|-2.60
|Diluted EPS
|-2.23
|0.08
|-2.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited