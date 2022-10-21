Nazara Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore in September 2022 up 50% from Rs. 4.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.60 crore in September 2022 down 84.81% from Rs. 7.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.50 crore in September 2022 down 23.66% from Rs. 9.30 crore in September 2021.