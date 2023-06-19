English
    Nazara Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.20 crore, up 77.14% Y-o-Y

    June 19, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nazara Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.20 crore in March 2023 up 77.14% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.00 crore in March 2023 up 35.83% from Rs. 18.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.70 crore in March 2023 up 29.14% from Rs. 15.10 crore in March 2022.

    Nazara shares closed at 688.70 on June 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.79% returns over the last 6 months and 28.12% over the last 12 months.

    Nazara Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.205.803.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.205.803.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.705.705.30
    Depreciation0.600.700.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.500.60--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies12.60--15.10
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.303.303.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.50-4.50-20.80
    Other Income5.206.905.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.302.40-15.70
    Interest----0.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.302.40-15.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.302.40-15.90
    Tax0.700.202.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.002.20-18.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.002.20-18.70
    Equity Share Capital26.5026.4013.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.830.35-5.76
    Diluted EPS-1.830.35-5.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.830.35-5.76
    Diluted EPS-1.830.35-5.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 19, 2023 04:00 pm