Nazara Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.20 crore, up 77.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.20 crore in March 2023 up 77.14% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.00 crore in March 2023 up 35.83% from Rs. 18.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.70 crore in March 2023 up 29.14% from Rs. 15.10 crore in March 2022.

Nazara shares closed at 588.60 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.58% returns over the last 6 months and -12.40% over the last 12 months.