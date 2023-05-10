Nazara Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.20 crore, up 77.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nazara Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.20 crore in March 2023 up 77.14% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.00 crore in March 2023 up 35.83% from Rs. 18.70 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.70 crore in March 2023 up 29.14% from Rs. 15.10 crore in March 2022.
Nazara shares closed at 588.60 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.58% returns over the last 6 months and -12.40% over the last 12 months.
|Nazara Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.20
|5.80
|3.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.20
|5.80
|3.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.70
|5.70
|5.30
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.70
|0.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|12.60
|--
|15.10
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.80
|3.90
|3.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.50
|-4.50
|-20.80
|Other Income
|5.20
|6.90
|5.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.30
|2.40
|-15.70
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.30
|2.40
|-15.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.30
|2.40
|-15.90
|Tax
|0.70
|0.20
|2.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.00
|2.20
|-18.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.00
|2.20
|-18.70
|Equity Share Capital
|26.50
|26.40
|13.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.83
|0.35
|-5.76
|Diluted EPS
|-1.83
|0.35
|-5.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.83
|0.35
|-5.76
|Diluted EPS
|-1.83
|0.35
|-5.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited