Nazara Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore, down 45.47% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nazara Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore in March 2022 down 45.47% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.70 crore in March 2022 down 236.94% from Rs. 5.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.10 crore in March 2022 down 123.37% from Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2021.

Nazara shares closed at 1,244.35 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)

Nazara Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.50 6.30 6.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.50 6.30 6.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.30 5.30 6.20
Depreciation 0.60 1.20 1.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 1.77
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 15.10 -- 4.32
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.30 4.50 2.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.80 -4.70 -9.40
Other Income 5.10 1.80 1.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.70 -2.90 -8.23
Interest 0.20 -- 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -15.90 -2.90 -8.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -15.90 -2.90 -8.24
Tax 2.80 -0.50 -2.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -18.70 -2.40 -5.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -18.70 -2.40 -5.55
Equity Share Capital 13.00 13.00 12.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.76 -0.78 -1.86
Diluted EPS -5.76 -0.78 -1.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.76 -0.78 -1.86
Diluted EPS -5.76 -0.78 -1.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

