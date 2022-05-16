Nazara Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore, down 45.47% Y-o-Y
May 16, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nazara Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore in March 2022 down 45.47% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.70 crore in March 2022 down 236.94% from Rs. 5.55 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.10 crore in March 2022 down 123.37% from Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2021.
Nazara shares closed at 1,244.35 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)
|Nazara Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.50
|6.30
|6.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.50
|6.30
|6.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.30
|5.30
|6.20
|Depreciation
|0.60
|1.20
|1.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|1.77
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|15.10
|--
|4.32
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.30
|4.50
|2.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.80
|-4.70
|-9.40
|Other Income
|5.10
|1.80
|1.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.70
|-2.90
|-8.23
|Interest
|0.20
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.90
|-2.90
|-8.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.90
|-2.90
|-8.24
|Tax
|2.80
|-0.50
|-2.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.70
|-2.40
|-5.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.70
|-2.40
|-5.55
|Equity Share Capital
|13.00
|13.00
|12.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.76
|-0.78
|-1.86
|Diluted EPS
|-5.76
|-0.78
|-1.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.76
|-0.78
|-1.86
|Diluted EPS
|-5.76
|-0.78
|-1.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
