Nazara Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore, down 45.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.50 crore in March 2022 down 45.47% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.70 crore in March 2022 down 236.94% from Rs. 5.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.10 crore in March 2022 down 123.37% from Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2021.

Nazara shares closed at 1,244.35 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)