Nazara Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore, down 52.36% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nazara Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore in March 2021 down 52.36% from Rs. 13.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.55 crore in March 2021 down 1029.65% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2021 down 263.68% from Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2020.

Nazara shares closed at 1,705.40 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)

Nazara Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations6.427.20
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations6.427.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----
Purchase of Traded Goods----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost6.203.70
Depreciation1.471.34
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses1.771.60
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies4.321.75
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses2.072.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.40-3.64
Other Income1.171.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.23-2.28
Interest0.010.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.24-2.31
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax-8.24-2.31
Tax-2.690.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.55-2.38
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.55-2.38
Equity Share Capital12.1811.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.86-0.83
Diluted EPS-1.86-0.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.86-0.82
Diluted EPS-1.86-0.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Nazara #Nazara Technologies #Results #software
first published: Jun 1, 2021 10:33 am

