Nazara Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore, down 52.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore in March 2021 down 52.36% from Rs. 13.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.55 crore in March 2021 down 1029.65% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2021 down 263.68% from Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2020.

Nazara shares closed at 1,705.40 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)