Nazara Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore, down 52.36% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nazara Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore in March 2021 down 52.36% from Rs. 13.47 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.55 crore in March 2021 down 1029.65% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2021 down 263.68% from Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2020.
Nazara shares closed at 1,705.40 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)
|Nazara Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.42
|7.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.42
|7.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.20
|3.70
|Depreciation
|1.47
|1.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1.77
|1.60
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|4.32
|1.75
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.07
|2.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.40
|-3.64
|Other Income
|1.17
|1.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.23
|-2.28
|Interest
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.24
|-2.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.24
|-2.31
|Tax
|-2.69
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.55
|-2.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.55
|-2.38
|Equity Share Capital
|12.18
|11.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.86
|-0.83
|Diluted EPS
|-1.86
|-0.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.86
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-1.86
|-0.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
