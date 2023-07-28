English
    Nazara Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore, up 1.06% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nazara Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore in June 2023 up 1.06% from Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2023 up 206% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2023 up 260% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

    Nazara EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

    Nazara shares closed at 662.00 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.26% returns over the last 6 months and 26.75% over the last 12 months.

    Nazara Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.756.204.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.756.204.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.615.704.80
    Depreciation0.680.600.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.590.50--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--12.60--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.303.303.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.43-16.50-3.90
    Other Income6.635.204.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.20-11.300.10
    Interest0.23----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.97-11.300.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.97-11.300.10
    Tax0.440.70-0.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.53-12.000.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.53-12.000.50
    Equity Share Capital26.4726.5026.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.23-1.830.08
    Diluted EPS0.23-1.830.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.23-1.830.08
    Diluted EPS0.23-1.830.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:33 pm

