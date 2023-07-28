Nazara Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore, up 1.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore in June 2023 up 1.06% from Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2023 up 206% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2023 up 260% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

Nazara EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

Nazara shares closed at 662.00 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.26% returns over the last 6 months and 26.75% over the last 12 months.