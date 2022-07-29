Nazara Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore, down 26.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore in June 2022 down 26.56% from Rs. 6.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022 up 110.42% from Rs. 4.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022 up 117.78% from Rs. 4.50 crore in June 2021.

Nazara EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.58 in June 2021.

Nazara shares closed at 522.30 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)