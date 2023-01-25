 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nazara Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.80 crore, down 7.94% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nazara Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.80 crore in December 2022 down 7.94% from Rs. 6.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2022 up 191.67% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 282.35% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021.

Nazara Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.80 6.30 6.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.80 6.30 6.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.70 4.90 5.30
Depreciation 0.70 0.70 1.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 20.10 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.90 3.40 4.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.50 -22.80 -4.70
Other Income 6.90 10.60 1.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.40 -12.20 -2.90
Interest -- 0.10 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.40 -12.30 -2.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.40 -12.30 -2.90
Tax 0.20 2.30 -0.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.20 -14.60 -2.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.20 -14.60 -2.40
Equity Share Capital 26.40 26.30 13.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.35 -2.23 -0.78
Diluted EPS 0.35 -2.23 -0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.35 -2.22 -0.78
Diluted EPS 0.35 -2.23 -0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited