    Nazara Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.80 crore, down 7.94% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nazara Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.80 crore in December 2022 down 7.94% from Rs. 6.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2022 up 191.67% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 282.35% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021.

    Nazara Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.806.306.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.806.306.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.704.905.30
    Depreciation0.700.701.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--20.10--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.903.404.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.50-22.80-4.70
    Other Income6.9010.601.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.40-12.20-2.90
    Interest--0.10--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.40-12.30-2.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.40-12.30-2.90
    Tax0.202.30-0.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.20-14.60-2.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.20-14.60-2.40
    Equity Share Capital26.4026.3013.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.35-2.23-0.78
    Diluted EPS0.35-2.23-0.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.35-2.22-0.78
    Diluted EPS0.35-2.23-0.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
