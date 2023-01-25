Nazara Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.80 crore, down 7.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.80 crore in December 2022 down 7.94% from Rs. 6.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2022 up 191.67% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 282.35% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021.

Nazara EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in December 2021.

Read More