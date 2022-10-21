Nazara Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 263.80 crore, up 103.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nazara Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 263.80 crore in September 2022 up 103.55% from Rs. 129.60 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.20 crore in September 2022 up 0.99% from Rs. 10.10 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.90 crore in September 2022 up 51.23% from Rs. 24.40 crore in September 2021.
Nazara EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in September 2021.
|Nazara shares closed at 687.85 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.31% returns over the last 6 months and -51.86% over the last 12 months.
|Nazara Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|263.80
|223.10
|129.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|263.80
|223.10
|129.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|30.10
|7.70
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.50
|-2.00
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.40
|28.40
|20.20
|Depreciation
|10.30
|13.60
|9.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|7.60
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|180.50
|158.90
|90.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.40
|16.50
|9.20
|Other Income
|23.20
|6.60
|5.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.60
|23.10
|14.80
|Interest
|0.90
|0.40
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.70
|22.70
|14.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|25.70
|22.70
|14.70
|Tax
|8.80
|6.20
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|16.90
|16.50
|14.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.50
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|17.40
|16.50
|14.50
|Minority Interest
|-7.20
|-5.00
|-4.40
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|10.20
|11.50
|10.10
|Equity Share Capital
|26.30
|26.30
|12.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.48
|1.76
|3.31
|Diluted EPS
|1.48
|1.75
|3.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.65
|1.76
|3.31
|Diluted EPS
|1.48
|1.75
|3.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited