Nazara Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 263.80 crore, up 103.55% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nazara Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 263.80 crore in September 2022 up 103.55% from Rs. 129.60 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.20 crore in September 2022 up 0.99% from Rs. 10.10 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.90 crore in September 2022 up 51.23% from Rs. 24.40 crore in September 2021.
Nazara EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in September 2021. Nazara shares closed at 687.85 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.31% returns over the last 6 months and -51.86% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations263.80223.10129.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations263.80223.10129.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods30.107.70--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.50-2.00--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost34.4028.4020.20
Depreciation10.3013.609.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies7.60----
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses180.50158.9090.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.4016.509.20
Other Income23.206.605.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.6023.1014.80
Interest0.900.400.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.7022.7014.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax25.7022.7014.70
Tax8.806.200.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.9016.5014.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items0.50----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.4016.5014.50
Minority Interest-7.20-5.00-4.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.2011.5010.10
Equity Share Capital26.3026.3012.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.481.763.31
Diluted EPS1.481.753.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.651.763.31
Diluted EPS1.481.753.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

