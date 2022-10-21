Nazara Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 263.80 crore, up 103.55% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 263.80 223.10 129.60 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 263.80 223.10 129.60 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 30.10 7.70 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.50 -2.00 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 34.40 28.40 20.20 Depreciation 10.30 13.60 9.60 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 7.60 -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 180.50 158.90 90.60 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.40 16.50 9.20 Other Income 23.20 6.60 5.60 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.60 23.10 14.80 Interest 0.90 0.40 0.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.70 22.70 14.70 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 25.70 22.70 14.70 Tax 8.80 6.20 0.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.90 16.50 14.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 0.50 -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.40 16.50 14.50 Minority Interest -7.20 -5.00 -4.40 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.20 11.50 10.10 Equity Share Capital 26.30 26.30 12.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.48 1.76 3.31 Diluted EPS 1.48 1.75 3.31 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.65 1.76 3.31 Diluted EPS 1.48 1.75 3.31 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited