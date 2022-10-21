Nazara Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 263.80 crore, up 103.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.80 crore in September 2022 up 103.55% from Rs. 129.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.20 crore in September 2022 up 0.99% from Rs. 10.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.90 crore in September 2022 up 51.23% from Rs. 24.40 crore in September 2021.

Nazara EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in September 2021.