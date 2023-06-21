Nazara Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 289.30 crore, up 65.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.30 crore in March 2023 up 65.22% from Rs. 175.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2023 up 18.18% from Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.40 crore in March 2023 up 57.33% from Rs. 22.50 crore in March 2022.

Nazara EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2022.

Nazara shares closed at 678.25 on June 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.03% returns over the last 6 months and 26.18% over the last 12 months.