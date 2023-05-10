English
    Nazara Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 289.30 crore, up 65.22% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nazara Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 289.30 crore in March 2023 up 65.22% from Rs. 175.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2023 up 18.18% from Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.40 crore in March 2023 up 57.33% from Rs. 22.50 crore in March 2022.

    Nazara EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2022.

    Nazara shares closed at 588.60 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.58% returns over the last 6 months and -12.40% over the last 12 months.

    Nazara Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations289.30314.80175.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations289.30314.80175.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.1019.60--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.20-6.60--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.6043.6027.00
    Depreciation16.0012.6011.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.500.502.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses211.10227.60133.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.2017.501.60
    Other Income8.2011.509.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.4029.0011.20
    Interest2.900.500.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.5028.5010.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.5028.5010.80
    Tax4.606.105.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.9022.404.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-2.50----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.4022.404.90
    Minority Interest-6.80-4.30-2.70
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.6018.102.20
    Equity Share Capital26.5026.4013.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.392.760.67
    Diluted EPS0.392.750.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.392.760.67
    Diluted EPS0.392.750.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

