Nazara Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.10 crore, up 41.92% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nazara Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 175.10 crore in March 2022 up 41.92% from Rs. 123.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022 down 30.23% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.50 crore in March 2022 up 93.63% from Rs. 11.62 crore in March 2021.

Nazara EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2021.

Nazara shares closed at 1,238.30 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Nazara Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 175.10 185.80 123.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 175.10 185.80 123.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.00 26.40 15.23
Depreciation 11.30 13.50 7.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 53.85
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 2.00 -- 2.35
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 133.20 130.30 42.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.60 15.60 1.95
Other Income 9.60 4.00 2.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.20 19.60 4.15
Interest 0.40 0.10 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.80 19.50 4.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.80 19.50 4.05
Tax 5.90 4.70 -0.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.90 14.80 4.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.90 14.80 4.78
Minority Interest -2.70 -6.30 -1.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.55
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.20 8.50 3.15
Equity Share Capital 13.00 13.00 12.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.67 2.71 1.06
Diluted EPS 0.67 2.71 1.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.67 2.71 1.06
Diluted EPS 0.67 2.71 1.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:33 am
