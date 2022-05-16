Nazara Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.10 crore, up 41.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.10 crore in March 2022 up 41.92% from Rs. 123.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022 down 30.23% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.50 crore in March 2022 up 93.63% from Rs. 11.62 crore in March 2021.

Nazara EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2021.

Nazara shares closed at 1,238.30 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)