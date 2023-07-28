English
    Nazara Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 254.43 crore, up 14.04% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nazara Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 254.43 crore in June 2023 up 14.04% from Rs. 223.10 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.51 crore in June 2023 up 69.65% from Rs. 11.50 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.76 crore in June 2023 up 21.96% from Rs. 36.70 crore in June 2022.
    Nazara EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.76 in June 2022.Nazara shares closed at 662.20 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.55% returns over the last 6 months and 16.75% over the last 12 months.
    Nazara Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations254.43289.30223.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations254.43289.30223.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.2715.107.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.32-7.20-2.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.3542.6028.40
    Depreciation15.2116.0013.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses45.7047.3065.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.070.50--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses119.70163.8093.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.8111.2016.50
    Other Income11.748.206.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.5519.4023.10
    Interest1.282.900.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.2716.5022.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.2716.5022.70
    Tax7.414.606.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.8611.9016.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---2.50--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.869.4016.50
    Minority Interest-1.35-6.80-5.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.512.6011.50
    Equity Share Capital26.4726.5026.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.950.391.76
    Diluted EPS2.950.391.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.950.391.76
    Diluted EPS2.950.391.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

