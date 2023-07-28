Nazara Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 254.43 crore, up 14.04% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 254.43 289.30 223.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 254.43 289.30 223.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 10.27 15.10 7.70 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.32 -7.20 -2.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 45.35 42.60 28.40 Depreciation 15.21 16.00 13.60 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 45.70 47.30 65.00 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 0.07 0.50 -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 119.70 163.80 93.90 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.81 11.20 16.50 Other Income 11.74 8.20 6.60 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.55 19.40 23.10 Interest 1.28 2.90 0.40 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.27 16.50 22.70 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 28.27 16.50 22.70 Tax 7.41 4.60 6.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.86 11.90 16.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -2.50 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.86 9.40 16.50 Minority Interest -1.35 -6.80 -5.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.51 2.60 11.50 Equity Share Capital 26.47 26.50 26.30 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.95 0.39 1.76 Diluted EPS 2.95 0.39 1.75 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.95 0.39 1.76 Diluted EPS 2.95 0.39 1.75 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited