 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nazara Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223.10 crore, up 70.05% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nazara Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 223.10 crore in June 2022 up 70.05% from Rs. 131.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.50 crore in June 2022 up 116.98% from Rs. 5.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.70 crore in June 2022 up 21.52% from Rs. 30.20 crore in June 2021.

Nazara EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in June 2021.

Nazara shares closed at 522.30 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)

Nazara Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 223.10 175.10 131.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 223.10 175.10 131.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.70 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.00 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.40 27.00 14.50
Depreciation 13.60 11.30 8.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 42.40
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 2.00 4.80
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 158.90 133.20 44.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.50 1.60 16.90
Other Income 6.60 9.60 4.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.10 11.20 21.80
Interest 0.40 0.40 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.70 10.80 21.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.70 10.80 21.60
Tax 6.20 5.90 7.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.50 4.90 14.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.50 4.90 14.00
Minority Interest -5.00 -2.70 -8.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.50 2.20 5.30
Equity Share Capital 26.30 13.00 12.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.76 0.67 1.75
Diluted EPS 1.75 0.67 1.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.76 0.67 1.75
Diluted EPS 1.75 0.67 1.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Nazara #Nazara Technologies #Results #software
first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:30 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.