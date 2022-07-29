Nazara Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223.10 crore, up 70.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 223.10 crore in June 2022 up 70.05% from Rs. 131.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.50 crore in June 2022 up 116.98% from Rs. 5.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.70 crore in June 2022 up 21.52% from Rs. 30.20 crore in June 2021.

Nazara EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in June 2021.

Nazara shares closed at 522.30 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)