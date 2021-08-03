Nazara Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 131.20 crore, up 44.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.20 crore in June 2021 up 44.97% from Rs. 90.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.30 crore in June 2021 up 119% from Rs. 27.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.20 crore in June 2021 up 387.62% from Rs. 10.50 crore in June 2020.

Nazara EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.97 in June 2020.

Nazara shares closed at 1,883.40 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)