Nazara Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.80 crore, up 69.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 314.80 crore in December 2022 up 69.43% from Rs. 185.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.10 crore in December 2022 up 112.94% from Rs. 8.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.60 crore in December 2022 up 25.68% from Rs. 33.10 crore in December 2021.