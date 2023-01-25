 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nazara Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.80 crore, up 69.43% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nazara Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 314.80 crore in December 2022 up 69.43% from Rs. 185.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.10 crore in December 2022 up 112.94% from Rs. 8.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.60 crore in December 2022 up 25.68% from Rs. 33.10 crore in December 2021.

Nazara Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 314.80 263.80 185.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 314.80 263.80 185.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.60 30.10 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.60 -2.50 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.60 34.40 26.40
Depreciation 12.60 10.30 13.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.50 7.60 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 227.60 180.50 130.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.50 3.40 15.60
Other Income 11.50 23.20 4.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.00 26.60 19.60
Interest 0.50 0.90 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.50 25.70 19.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.50 25.70 19.50
Tax 6.10 8.80 4.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.40 16.90 14.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 0.50 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.40 17.40 14.80
Minority Interest -4.30 -7.20 -6.30
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.10 10.20 8.50
Equity Share Capital 26.40 26.30 13.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.76 1.48 2.71
Diluted EPS 2.75 1.48 2.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.76 2.65 2.71
Diluted EPS 2.75 1.48 2.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited