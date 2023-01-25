English
    Nazara Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.80 crore, up 69.43% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nazara Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 314.80 crore in December 2022 up 69.43% from Rs. 185.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.10 crore in December 2022 up 112.94% from Rs. 8.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.60 crore in December 2022 up 25.68% from Rs. 33.10 crore in December 2021.

    Nazara Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations314.80263.80185.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations314.80263.80185.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.6030.10--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.60-2.50--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.6034.4026.40
    Depreciation12.6010.3013.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.507.60--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses227.60180.50130.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.503.4015.60
    Other Income11.5023.204.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.0026.6019.60
    Interest0.500.900.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.5025.7019.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.5025.7019.50
    Tax6.108.804.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.4016.9014.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.50--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.4017.4014.80
    Minority Interest-4.30-7.20-6.30
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.1010.208.50
    Equity Share Capital26.4026.3013.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.761.482.71
    Diluted EPS2.751.482.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.762.652.71
    Diluted EPS2.751.482.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
