Nazara Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 185.80 crore, up 42.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.80 crore in December 2021 up 42.52% from Rs. 130.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.50 crore in December 2021 down 16.63% from Rs. 10.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.10 crore in December 2021 up 6.16% from Rs. 31.18 crore in December 2020.

Nazara EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.56 in December 2020.

Nazara shares closed at 1,974.55 on February 16, 2022 (BSE)