Navneet Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 326.16 crore, up 42.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navneet Education are:

Net Sales at Rs 326.16 crore in September 2022 up 42.37% from Rs. 229.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.74 crore in September 2022 up 40.75% from Rs. 22.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.68 crore in September 2022 up 39.97% from Rs. 39.78 crore in September 2021.

Navneet EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in September 2021.

Navneet shares closed at 122.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.09% returns over the last 6 months and 14.97% over the last 12 months.

Navneet Education
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 326.16 682.78 229.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 326.16 682.78 229.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 191.95 234.37 106.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.86 1.09 2.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.05 108.52 0.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.67 43.59 36.99
Depreciation 10.85 8.02 8.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.79 88.35 51.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.09 198.84 23.67
Other Income 3.74 4.74 7.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.83 203.58 31.61
Interest 1.08 2.01 0.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.75 201.57 30.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.75 201.57 30.71
Tax 12.01 51.85 8.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.74 149.72 22.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.74 149.72 22.55
Equity Share Capital 45.24 45.24 45.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.40 6.62 0.99
Diluted EPS 1.40 6.62 0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.40 6.62 0.99
Diluted EPS 1.40 6.62 0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:45 pm
