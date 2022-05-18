Navneet Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.87 crore, up 45.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.87 crore in March 2022 up 45.66% from Rs. 190.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.86 crore in March 2022 up 8.09% from Rs. 23.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.16 crore in March 2022 up 31.99% from Rs. 32.70 crore in March 2021.

Navneet EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2021.

Navneet shares closed at 92.70 on May 17, 2022 (BSE)