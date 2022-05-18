 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Navneet Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.87 crore, up 45.66% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 06:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navneet Education are:

Net Sales at Rs 277.87 crore in March 2022 up 45.66% from Rs. 190.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.86 crore in March 2022 up 8.09% from Rs. 23.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.16 crore in March 2022 up 31.99% from Rs. 32.70 crore in March 2021.

Navneet EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2021.

Navneet shares closed at 92.70 on May 17, 2022 (BSE)

Navneet Education
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 277.87 235.24 190.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 277.87 235.24 190.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 172.74 108.77 113.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.01 0.83 0.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -45.25 0.40 -34.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.83 38.84 35.96
Depreciation 8.31 8.23 8.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.98 50.38 45.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.25 27.79 20.90
Other Income 2.60 2.80 2.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.85 30.59 23.84
Interest 0.97 0.63 0.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.88 29.96 23.08
Exceptional Items -- 45.80 --
P/L Before Tax 33.88 75.76 23.08
Tax 9.02 21.08 0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.86 54.68 23.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.86 54.68 23.00
Equity Share Capital 45.24 45.24 45.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.09 2.40 0.71
Diluted EPS 1.09 2.40 0.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.09 2.40 0.71
Diluted EPS 1.09 2.40 0.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Navneet #Navneet Education #Printing & Stationery #Results
first published: May 18, 2022 06:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.