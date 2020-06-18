App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Navneet Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 207.22 crore, down 15.6% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navneet Education are:

Net Sales at Rs 207.22 crore in March 2020 down 15.6% from Rs. 245.52 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.18 crore in March 2020 up 9.99% from Rs. 14.71 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.64 crore in March 2020 up 17.28% from Rs. 30.39 crore in March 2019.

Navneet EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2019.

Navneet shares closed at 79.90 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.58% returns over the last 6 months and -26.70% over the last 12 months.

Navneet Education
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations207.22192.82245.52
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations207.22192.82245.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials189.04127.40230.73
Purchase of Traded Goods0.250.530.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-109.78-41.70-113.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost34.6736.5134.24
Depreciation9.399.096.51
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses60.3247.8965.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.3313.1021.70
Other Income2.926.002.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.2519.1023.88
Interest3.830.454.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.4218.6519.65
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax22.4218.6519.65
Tax6.245.414.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.1813.2414.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.1813.2414.71
Equity Share Capital45.7745.7745.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.710.580.64
Diluted EPS0.710.580.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.710.580.64
Diluted EPS0.710.580.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 18, 2020 10:08 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Navneet #Navneet Education #Printing & Stationery #Results

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 18: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 50,000 mark

WHO halts trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients

Repatriation flights on June 18: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

