Navneet Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 207.22 crore, down 15.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.22 crore in March 2020 down 15.6% from Rs. 245.52 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.18 crore in March 2020 up 9.99% from Rs. 14.71 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.64 crore in March 2020 up 17.28% from Rs. 30.39 crore in March 2019.

Navneet EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2019.

Navneet shares closed at 79.90 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.58% returns over the last 6 months and -26.70% over the last 12 months.