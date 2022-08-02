Navneet Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 682.78 crore, up 114.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 682.78 crore in June 2022 up 114.49% from Rs. 318.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.72 crore in June 2022 up 236.15% from Rs. 44.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.60 crore in June 2022 up 208.45% from Rs. 68.60 crore in June 2021.

Navneet EPS has increased to Rs. 6.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.95 in June 2021.

Navneet shares closed at 108.40 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)