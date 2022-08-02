 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Navneet Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 682.78 crore, up 114.49% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navneet Education are:

Net Sales at Rs 682.78 crore in June 2022 up 114.49% from Rs. 318.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.72 crore in June 2022 up 236.15% from Rs. 44.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.60 crore in June 2022 up 208.45% from Rs. 68.60 crore in June 2021.

Navneet EPS has increased to Rs. 6.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.95 in June 2021.

Navneet shares closed at 108.40 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Navneet Education
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 682.78 277.87 318.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 682.78 277.87 318.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 234.37 172.74 143.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.09 1.01 1.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 108.52 -45.25 20.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.59 42.83 36.22
Depreciation 8.02 8.31 7.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 88.35 65.98 55.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 198.84 32.25 53.76
Other Income 4.74 2.60 6.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 203.58 34.85 60.61
Interest 2.01 0.97 1.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 201.57 33.88 59.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 201.57 33.88 59.43
Tax 51.85 9.02 14.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 149.72 24.86 44.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 149.72 24.86 44.54
Equity Share Capital 45.24 45.24 45.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.62 1.09 1.95
Diluted EPS 6.62 1.09 1.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.62 1.09 1.95
Diluted EPS 6.62 1.09 1.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
